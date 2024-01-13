Subway Surfing Trend Claims Another Life: A 14-Year-Old Boy in Brooklyn, NY

A 14-year-old boy’s life was snuffed out, allegedly while he was ‘subway surfing’ in Brooklyn, New York. The incident, occurring on a Friday afternoon, saw the teenager clamber atop a southbound F train near the Avenue N stop, only to fall onto the tracks and be hit by an oncoming train around 2:20 p.m. A haunting image from the scene showcases a single sneaker, belonging to the victim, situated under the elevated tracks—a poignant symbol of the tragedy.

Rise in Subway Surfing Incidents

Subway surfing, a perilous pursuit gaining popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, has been linked to a spike in similar incidents. According to statistics from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), there were 450 reports of people riding outside of subway trains in the first half of 2023. This represents a significant increase from the 262 reported instances during the same period in 2019.

Response to the Subway Surfing Trend

MTA President Richard Davey expressed his sorrow regarding the incident, calling on parents and educators to underline the dangers of this behavior to their children. In an attempt to counteract this rising trend, a public service campaign was launched by the MTA and Mayor Eric Adams to dissuade individuals from subway surfing. Special patrols from the New York Police Department (NYPD) have also been deployed to curtail the activity, averting an average of 11 incidents per month since the beginning of the school year.

Subway Surfing Fatalities in 2023

Despite these efforts, the year 2023 witnessed the loss of at least five lives to subway surfing. This recent incident, involving the death of a 14-year-old boy, marks the second subway surfing fatality within a span of two months. The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into this tragedy, with the goal of preventing such occurrences in the future.