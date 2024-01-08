Strathaven Remembers Donald McKillop, One Year After Tragic Accident

It was a day of grief and disbelief when a beloved member of Strathaven, Lanarkshire community, 78-year-old Donald McKillop, lost his life in a tragic road accident. The incident, which transpired on January 3, 2023, sent shockwaves through the community, marking a solemn start to the year.

A Former Serviceman’s Unexpected Demise

Donald McKillop, a pensioner and former Royal Air Force (RAF) serviceman, was struck by a vehicle that later crashed into a field. The sudden and tragic event prompted an immediate investigation. A 61-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the accident, and a 67-year-old man was rushed to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.

An Unresolved Case, One Year Later

One year since the happening, the police investigation remains active. While the inquiries are ongoing, the precise circumstances surrounding the accident and the responsibility therein remain undisclosed. The police have confirmed their commitment to the thorough investigation, keeping the community informed of the progress.

Community Remembers Donald McKillop

McKillop’s absence is deeply felt in Strathaven, where he actively participated in local projects and served on the community council. He was a pillar of the community, whose loss is mourned by many. As the anniversary of his death approached, tributes poured in on social media. His sisters, Lynn and Heather, remembered him fondly, acknowledging the outpouring of support from friends and the community at large. The legacy of this former serviceman and active community member continues to live in the hearts of those who knew him.