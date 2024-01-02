Stranded Sailboat on Jacksonville Beach Begins Removal Process

An abandoned sailboat, marooned on Jacksonville Beach since last October, has finally begun to be removed. The arrival of heavy machinery on the sandy shores signals the end of a saga that has captured the attention of communities up and down the Florida coast.

Owner’s Arrest and Legal Troubles

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) had issued a warrant for the boat’s owner, John Rehberg, after he failed to pay the necessary fees to transfer the title of his sailboat to the FWC. Rehberg was arrested on December 13 by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department for abandoning his vessel and was subsequently released the following day.

Safety Concerns and Public Nuisance

The derelict sailboat has raised significant safety concerns among local residents and visitors alike. Children have been seen climbing on the stranded vessel, and parts of the sailboat, such as the boom, pose potential hazards. The boat’s presence was further deemed a public nuisance due to the graffiti that began to cover its hull.

Community Response and Attention

In response to the incident, community members initiated a GoFundMe page to raise money for the boat’s removal. The story of this beached sailboat has also drawn significant attention beyond Jacksonville Beach, with people from regions including New Smyrna Beach and Titusville following the events. The sailboat, having lost power and washed ashore on October 23, has since become a symbol of the intricate interplay between maritime laws, community safety, and private property rights.