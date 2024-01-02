en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Stranded Sailboat on Jacksonville Beach Begins Removal Process

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Stranded Sailboat on Jacksonville Beach Begins Removal Process

An abandoned sailboat, marooned on Jacksonville Beach since last October, has finally begun to be removed. The arrival of heavy machinery on the sandy shores signals the end of a saga that has captured the attention of communities up and down the Florida coast.

Owner’s Arrest and Legal Troubles

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) had issued a warrant for the boat’s owner, John Rehberg, after he failed to pay the necessary fees to transfer the title of his sailboat to the FWC. Rehberg was arrested on December 13 by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department for abandoning his vessel and was subsequently released the following day.

Safety Concerns and Public Nuisance

The derelict sailboat has raised significant safety concerns among local residents and visitors alike. Children have been seen climbing on the stranded vessel, and parts of the sailboat, such as the boom, pose potential hazards. The boat’s presence was further deemed a public nuisance due to the graffiti that began to cover its hull.

Community Response and Attention

In response to the incident, community members initiated a GoFundMe page to raise money for the boat’s removal. The story of this beached sailboat has also drawn significant attention beyond Jacksonville Beach, with people from regions including New Smyrna Beach and Titusville following the events. The sailboat, having lost power and washed ashore on October 23, has since become a symbol of the intricate interplay between maritime laws, community safety, and private property rights.

0
Accidents
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Highway 14 Crash Claims Four Lives, Community Rallies to Support Victims' Families

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Collision in Newark, Delaware Claims Life of Woman

By BNN Correspondents

North Carolina Man Killed in Vintage Truck Crash in South Carolina

By Shivani Chauhan

Doctor Couple's Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Purvanchal Expressway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Minor Injured in New Year's Evening Shooting in Baton Rouge ...
@Accidents · 7 mins
Minor Injured in New Year's Evening Shooting in Baton Rouge ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tofield Results in Fatality and Severe Injury

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tofield Results in Fatality and Severe Injury
New Year’s Eve Car Accident Near Worcester: Driver Self-extricates from Overturned Vehicle

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve Car Accident Near Worcester: Driver Self-extricates from Overturned Vehicle
Stray Bullet mars New Year’s Eve Celebration in Texas: A Wake-up Call Against Celebratory Gunfire

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Stray Bullet mars New Year's Eve Celebration in Texas: A Wake-up Call Against Celebratory Gunfire
Pilot Error Main Cause of Fatal Plane Crash: NTSB Final Report

By Quadri Adejumo

Pilot Error Main Cause of Fatal Plane Crash: NTSB Final Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
14 seconds
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
24 seconds
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
1 min
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
1 min
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
2 mins
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
2 mins
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
2 mins
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
2 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
2 mins
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
22 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
26 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
29 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
36 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app