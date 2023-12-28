en English
Accidents

Storm in Waterford and Wexford: Taxi Driver Injured, Trees Downed, and Calls for Safety at Castlebar River

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
Storm in Waterford and Wexford: Taxi Driver Injured, Trees Downed, and Calls for Safety at Castlebar River

On a storm-swept night in Waterford, a taxi driver found himself in a harrowing situation when a tree crashed onto his vehicle. The incident took place around 11pm in the Newtown area, on the Dunmore Road. Despite the shocking event, the driver only suffered minor injuries and was promptly given medical attention at a local hospital. At the time of the accident, the taxi was empty of passengers, sparing others from potential harm.

Storm’s Impact on Waterford and Wexford

The storm that caused the tree to fall on the taxi left a trail of destruction in its wake. Localised flooding was reported, and the violent winds brought down a total of ten trees, severely affecting road conditions and travel safety. The town of Dungarvan was particularly hard hit with floodwaters, resulting in the closure of two roads and some damage to vehicles. However, no property damage was reported.

Waterford County Council’s Senior Engineer, Gabriel Hynes, underscored the gravity of the incident. Although the taxi driver’s injuries were minor, the situation could have been far worse. Hynes urged drivers in the area to exercise extreme caution and to avoid unnecessary travel in such challenging weather conditions.

Wexford Battling the Storm

Neighbouring Co Wexford was not spared the fury of the storm. The tempestuous conditions resulted in 14 trees falling and several roads being obstructed. The Director of Services at Wexford County Council, Eamonn Hore, confirmed that the roads would be cleared promptly. He also issued a warning about the possibility of flash flooding. Both Waterford and Wexford County Councils had crews on standby to tackle any storm-related issues as they emerged.

The Call for Safety at Castlebar River

In an unrelated incident, the family of Tony Fallon, who tragically drowned in the Castlebar River while walking home from a pub, have been campaigning for improved safety measures along the riverbank. They lodged a complaint with the Mayo County Council about the absence of safety barriers at the riverbank and demanded immediate action to prevent further tragedies. Coroner Patrick O’Connor backed the family’s pleas for enhanced safety measures and endorsed their campaign for implementing these precautions at the Castlebar River.

Accidents Ireland Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

