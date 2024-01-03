en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Storm Henk’s Fury Ignites Electrical Fire in Swaffham

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Storm Henk’s Fury Ignites Electrical Fire in Swaffham

On the evening of January 2, 2024, an overhead power line, damaged during the relentless onslaught of Storm Henk, sparked an electrical fire on North Pickenham Road. Firefighters from Swaffham were promptly dispatched to the scene, arriving at precisely 6:32 pm. After assessing the situation, they handed over the reins to UK Power Networks, who took charge of rectifying the situation.

Storm Henk’s Havoc

Storm Henk, the culprit behind the fire, has been wreaking havoc across England and Wales with a ruthless combination of heavy rain and strong gusts of wind, peaking at an alarming 81mph at Exeter Airport in Devon. The storm has caused widespread flooding, instigating more than 600 flood warnings and alerts and necessitating the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes. In one tragic incident, a man lost his life when a tree, uprooted by the storm, fell on his car in Gloucestershire.

Power Outages and Repairs

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) reported that the storm had left around 38,000 customers without power due to damage from the storm. In response to the fire in Swaffham, UK Power Networks’ engineers worked tirelessly through the night to repair the damaged overhead line. To ensure public safety during the repair process, power was cut off to 47 customers at 10 pm.

Overcoming the Aftermath

A stop message, issued at 8:27 pm, signalled that the situation was under control. However, the work was far from over, with around 10,000 homes still left without power as of 7am on January 3. The ENA, which represents electricity and gas network operators in the UK and Ireland, has been providing guidance on how to cope without power and urging people to report downed power lines. Despite the extensive damage and ongoing challenges, efforts persist to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to all affected areas.

0
Accidents United Kingdom Weather
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Twin Terror Attacks in Iran: 103 Dead, 141 Injured at Qassem Suleimani Memorial
A tragic incident has unfolded in Iran, taking the lives of at least 103 individuals and leaving 141 injured. This catastrophic event took place during a memorial ceremony in the city of Kerman, marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Qassem Suleimani, a significant figure in Iran’s political and military landscape. The twin explosions
Twin Terror Attacks in Iran: 103 Dead, 141 Injured at Qassem Suleimani Memorial
New Year's Eve Shootings: Bullet Pierces Family's Home in Girard, One Injured in Howland Bowling Alley
13 mins ago
New Year's Eve Shootings: Bullet Pierces Family's Home in Girard, One Injured in Howland Bowling Alley
Assam Police Unveil Safety Measures for Picnic Parties Following Tragic Accident
17 mins ago
Assam Police Unveil Safety Measures for Picnic Parties Following Tragic Accident
Manitowoc County Christmas Day Crash: Driver Faces Charges
8 mins ago
Manitowoc County Christmas Day Crash: Driver Faces Charges
Motorcyclist Vanishes in Kalamazoo River After Police Chase
9 mins ago
Motorcyclist Vanishes in Kalamazoo River After Police Chase
Double Bombing at Soleimani Memorial: Iran's Deadliest Attack Since 1979
11 mins ago
Double Bombing at Soleimani Memorial: Iran's Deadliest Attack Since 1979
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
23 seconds
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
27 seconds
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
46 seconds
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
1 min
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
1 min
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
2 mins
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
2 mins
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
2 mins
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
3 mins
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
27 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
29 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
38 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
39 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
48 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
51 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app