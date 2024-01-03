Storm Henk’s Fury Ignites Electrical Fire in Swaffham

On the evening of January 2, 2024, an overhead power line, damaged during the relentless onslaught of Storm Henk, sparked an electrical fire on North Pickenham Road. Firefighters from Swaffham were promptly dispatched to the scene, arriving at precisely 6:32 pm. After assessing the situation, they handed over the reins to UK Power Networks, who took charge of rectifying the situation.

Storm Henk’s Havoc

Storm Henk, the culprit behind the fire, has been wreaking havoc across England and Wales with a ruthless combination of heavy rain and strong gusts of wind, peaking at an alarming 81mph at Exeter Airport in Devon. The storm has caused widespread flooding, instigating more than 600 flood warnings and alerts and necessitating the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes. In one tragic incident, a man lost his life when a tree, uprooted by the storm, fell on his car in Gloucestershire.

Power Outages and Repairs

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) reported that the storm had left around 38,000 customers without power due to damage from the storm. In response to the fire in Swaffham, UK Power Networks’ engineers worked tirelessly through the night to repair the damaged overhead line. To ensure public safety during the repair process, power was cut off to 47 customers at 10 pm.

Overcoming the Aftermath

A stop message, issued at 8:27 pm, signalled that the situation was under control. However, the work was far from over, with around 10,000 homes still left without power as of 7am on January 3. The ENA, which represents electricity and gas network operators in the UK and Ireland, has been providing guidance on how to cope without power and urging people to report downed power lines. Despite the extensive damage and ongoing challenges, efforts persist to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to all affected areas.