Accidents

Storm Henk Wreaks Havoc; Birmingham Man Emerges as Hero in Dramatic Rescue

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Storm Henk Wreaks Havoc; Birmingham Man Emerges as Hero in Dramatic Rescue

In the midst of the turbulent Storm Henk, a beacon of courage emerged in Birmingham. Liam Stych, a roadworks engineer and traffic manager, leapt into action to save a three-year-old girl and her mother from their sinking car. This act of bravery, caught on video and shared extensively on social media, took place amidst widespread chaos caused by the storm throughout England and Wales.

Storm Henk’s Havoc

The eighth storm of the 2023-24 season, Storm Henk brought 94mph winds and heavy rainfall to large parts of the UK. The holiday park at Billing Aquadrome was in ‘full evacuation’ as homes and fields in Northamptonshire were submerged. Falling trees hit cars and blown-down scaffolding was a common sight. Transport was thrown into disarray, leading to major road closures due to flooding. The storm claimed one life in Gloucestershire and left hundreds without power.

Unsung Heroes Amidst the Storm

The scene was grim in Hall Green, Birmingham, where a woman and her three-year-old child were trapped in their sinking car in a swollen river. Enter Liam Stych and his pregnant partner, Tia Draper. Stych smashed the car window, pulled the child and her mother to safety, and used ratchet straps to secure the car to the bridge, preventing it from sinking further. The quick thinking and bravery of Stych and Draper undoubtedly saved two lives that day.

Storm Henk: A Sign of Worsening Weather Patterns

With gusts of up to 94mph recorded on the Isle of Wight and two inches of rain, Storm Henk was a stark reminder of the worsening weather patterns. The Met Office attributes the increasing frequency of heavy rainfall events to global warming. Last year was provisionally the second warmest year on record for the UK. As the country recovers from the storm, it is clear that more must be done to mitigate the effects of climate change and safeguard lives during such extreme weather events.

Accidents United Kingdom Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

