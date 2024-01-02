en English
Accidents

Storm Henk Topples British Army’s Apache Helicopter: An Unprecedented Incident

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Storm Henk Topples British Army’s Apache Helicopter: An Unprecedented Incident

In an unprecedented incident, the British Army’s latest Apache AH-64E attack helicopter was tipped onto its side by severe winds brought about by Storm Henk. The event took place at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, Hampshire. Despite the helicopter’s reputation for durability and its ability to operate from ship decks – often enduring harsh winds – it was not spared from the wrath of Storm Henk.

Apache’s Robustness Tested

The Apache helicopter, declared ‘ready for front line duty’ in October, met an unlikely adversary in the form of high winds. Sources within the defence sector have stated that this may be the first time an Apache has been toppled over by wind. While these helicopters are not typically susceptible to such accidents, it appears that extreme wind speeds can pose a threat to even the most resilient aircraft.

No Casualties Reported

Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries, and no other aircraft were affected. An Army ambulance was present at the scene, but it was not required to attend to any casualties. Two ropes were attached to the downed aircraft to prevent it from being further moved by the wind.

Investigations Underway

The event has sparked curiosity and concern within the defence and aviation sectors, as the Apache helicopters are renowned for their robustness. Their ability to withstand strong winds, especially when operating from ship decks, is well-documented. This incident will no doubt prompt a thorough investigation into the specific circumstances that led to this unusually vulnerable moment for the Apache.

Accidents Military United Kingdom
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

