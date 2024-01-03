Storm Henk Causes Lorry Overturn on A141: No Injuries Reported

On a stormy night of January 2, the wrath of Storm Henk caused a lorry to overturn on the A141, between Warboys and Chatteris. The incident, which occurred around 5:50 pm, led to an immediate response from emergency services, including police, fire, and ambulance crews. Despite the chaos, it was a relief that no injuries were reported.

Emergency Services Respond

Emergency services were quick on their feet, rushing to the scene as soon as the news broke. A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service stated that one person was assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment. The quick response and assessment ensured that any potential injuries were immediately addressed.

Road Closure and Recovery Operations

The aftermath of the accident led to the closure of the A141 for over four hours. The Cambridgeshire Constabulary, ensuring public safety, advised that the road would remain closed for an additional two hours from 8:05 pm. The additional closure was essential for the recovery operations of the large HGV involved in the road traffic collision (RTC).

Fire and Rescue on Standby

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue crews were present at the scene, ready to spring into action if needed. However, no firefighting actions were necessary as the individual from the lorry was already outside upon their arrival. Their presence, nonetheless, was a testament to the preparedness of the local emergency services during such incidents.

After a successful recovery operation, the road was eventually reopened around 10:20 pm, marking the end of an eventful day impacted by Storm Henk. The incident is a stark reminder of the unpredictable challenges that nature can present and the importance of being prepared for such eventualities.