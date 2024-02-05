Stolen Kia Sorento Wreaks Havoc in Northeast Minneapolis

On a chilly Saturday night in Northeast Minneapolis, the usual tranquility was shattered by a series of vehicular collisions involving a stolen Kia Sorento. The incident, which occurred around 10:30 p.m., saw the SUV being driven with reckless abandon on the wrong side of Lowry Avenue near Central Avenue. Its path of destruction included a collision with a Minneapolis police squad car, an Audi, and a street sign, leaving behind a trail of twisted metal and shattered glass.

A Night of Chaos

The incident began with the stolen Kia Sorento, driven by an unidentified person, speeding down the wrong side of the road. The vehicle failed to heed the blaring sirens and flashing lights of the Minneapolis police squad car, resulting in a collision. The wild ride didn't end there. The SUV continued its rampage, crashing into an Audi and a street sign, transforming the usually serene Lowry Avenue into a scene resembling an action movie set.

In the aftermath of the collisions, eyewitnesses reported seeing as many as three individuals fleeing the scene in what is believed to be a black Toyota Prius. Despite the seriousness of the incident and the damage caused, no injuries have been reported. This fortunate turn of events, however, does little to lessen the shock and concern felt by local residents and law enforcement officials.