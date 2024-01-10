State Trooper Hospitalized in I-91 Collision, Driver Faces Multiple Infractions

In a jarring turn of events on Interstate 91 (I-91) Southbound, a state trooper was met with an unexpected collision near Exit 19 in Meriden, Connecticut. The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday evening, saw the trooper’s Explorer being hit by a 2016 Cadillac Escalade. Behind the wheel of the Escalade was 20-year-old Luis Sanchez Jr. from Brewster, New York.

Disregard for ‘Move Over’ Law Leads to Collision

The trooper had parked his vehicle in the left lane of I-91 Southbound, responding to a traffic call with his cruiser’s emergency lights on. However, Sanchez, contrary to the ‘move over’ law, failed to give way to the emergency vehicle and collided with the trooper’s Explorer. The law, designed to protect emergency responders working on the roadside, mandates drivers to slow down and change lanes when they encounter a stationary emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

Trooper Suffers Injuries, Hospitalized

Following the impact, the trooper reported potential injuries and was swiftly transported to Hartford Hospital. The severity of his injuries, initially thought to be minor, is currently under evaluation. On the other hand, the occupants of the Cadillac Escalade, including Sanchez, escaped the incident unscathed.

Driver Faces Multiple Infractions

Post-incident, Sanchez was issued an infraction for multiple violations. These include driving at speeds too fast for the prevailing conditions, failure to maintain a proper lane, and a disregard for the ‘move over’ law by not giving way to an emergency vehicle. This incident underscores the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and the potential consequences of their violation.