Accidents

State Trooper Hospitalized in I-91 Collision, Driver Faces Multiple Infractions

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
State Trooper Hospitalized in I-91 Collision, Driver Faces Multiple Infractions

In a jarring turn of events on Interstate 91 (I-91) Southbound, a state trooper was met with an unexpected collision near Exit 19 in Meriden, Connecticut. The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday evening, saw the trooper’s Explorer being hit by a 2016 Cadillac Escalade. Behind the wheel of the Escalade was 20-year-old Luis Sanchez Jr. from Brewster, New York.

Disregard for ‘Move Over’ Law Leads to Collision

The trooper had parked his vehicle in the left lane of I-91 Southbound, responding to a traffic call with his cruiser’s emergency lights on. However, Sanchez, contrary to the ‘move over’ law, failed to give way to the emergency vehicle and collided with the trooper’s Explorer. The law, designed to protect emergency responders working on the roadside, mandates drivers to slow down and change lanes when they encounter a stationary emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

Trooper Suffers Injuries, Hospitalized

Following the impact, the trooper reported potential injuries and was swiftly transported to Hartford Hospital. The severity of his injuries, initially thought to be minor, is currently under evaluation. On the other hand, the occupants of the Cadillac Escalade, including Sanchez, escaped the incident unscathed.

Driver Faces Multiple Infractions

Post-incident, Sanchez was issued an infraction for multiple violations. These include driving at speeds too fast for the prevailing conditions, failure to maintain a proper lane, and a disregard for the ‘move over’ law by not giving way to an emergency vehicle. This incident underscores the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and the potential consequences of their violation.

Accidents
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

