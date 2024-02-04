State Route 17 Collision: 36-Year-Old Moses Lake Man Dies in Hit-and-Run

In the early morning darkness of Sunday, a chilling incident unfolded on state Route 17, near Warden. A 36-year-old man from Moses Lake, Jeremiah Gregg, had his life abruptly ended in a hit-and-run collision. The tragic event unfolded when Gregg's vehicle, traveling northbound, collided with the rear of another automobile. The impact was such that Gregg's car was upended, coming to rest upside down on the road's northern shoulder.

A Life Lost in an Instant

The saddest element, however, was that Gregg wasn't wearing a seat belt, an oversight that may have cost him his life. On arrival at the grisly scene, responding officers found no signs of life and pronounced Gregg dead. His untimely demise was a stark reminder of the critical importance of safety measures when on the road.

A Hit-and-Run Collision Unfolds

The second vehicle involved in the fatal collision did not remain at the scene. Its occupants, identities unknown, chose to flee before the authorities could arrive. In the aftermath of the collision, both vehicles were left as twisted wrecks, stark reminders of the deadly incident.

An Ongoing Investigation

As we speak, an investigation is underway to unravel the circumstances leading to the collision. The primary focus is on identifying the fleeing occupants and establishing the cause of the collision. There is also the question of potential legal charges to be leveled against the unidentified occupants. This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the consequences of reckless driving and the importance of staying at the scene to cooperate with the authorities in the event of an accident.