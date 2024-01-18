Stardust Power Inc. to Build America’s Largest Battery-Grade Lithium Refinery in Oklahoma

Stardust Power Inc., a pioneer in lithium refining for the electric vehicle sector, is poised to establish the United States' largest battery-grade lithium refinery. Situated in the Southside Industrial Park in Muskogee, Oklahoma, the facility is projected to yield a staggering 50,000 metric tonnes of battery-grade lithium annually. Stardust Power has strategically chosen Oklahoma for its central location facilitating efficient logistics of lithium input delivery and product shipment. The state's existing intermodal freight transport infrastructure and a workforce skilled in oil and gas engineering significantly bolstered its candidacy.

Riding the Wave of Sustainable Energy

Oklahoma is fast emerging as a leader in the realm of sustainable energy. It is renowned for its electricity generation from wind, and is a significant producer of both natural gas and crude oil. This decision by Stardust Power underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and diversification of lithium sources from American brine. The company's CEO, Roshan Pujari, extolled Oklahoma's advantages for private employers, including a robust, well-trained workforce and a forward-looking focus on the future of energy production and mobility.

Boosting the Local Economy and National Security

The lithium refinery is anticipated to bring a substantial economic boost to the region, with the potential to secure up to $257 million in state and federal economic incentives. This investment hinges on the achievement of certain business milestones. The project also holds the promise of additional grants from the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt hailed the investment, emphasizing the state's energy strategy and workforce development efforts. Muskogee officials, too, have welcomed the company's commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.

Strategic Move for Stardust Power

Stardust Power's decision to erect a large-scale lithium refinery domestically is a calculated move to address national security and supply chain risks. The company is slated to break ground in the first half of 2024. Additionally, Stardust Power is expected to debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'SDST' through a merger with Global Partner Acquisition Company II. This strategic move is likely to fortify Oklahoma's position in critical mineral manufacturing and create numerous job opportunities.