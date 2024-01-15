Stampede at Tundikhel during Maghe Sankranti Celebrations Leads to Injuries

In a regrettable turn of events during the cultural festivity of Maghe Sankranti, a stampede at Tundikhel in Kathmandu led to the injury of eight individuals. The incident occurred amidst celebrations organized separately by the Magar and Tharu communities, to commemorate the Maghi festival. This festival marks the advent of the Nepali month of Magh, following the lunar calendar.

Stampede Amidst Celebrations

The stampede was precipitated by a sudden surge of attendees at the entrance, causing a melee as people were simultaneously entering and exiting the venue. The ensuing chaos resulted in injuries, turning a day of celebration into a scene of emergency and concern. The situation was exacerbated by the density of the crowd, leading to congestion at the Tundikhel gate.

Immediate Response and Medical Attention

The quick response of the authorities ensured that the injured individuals were promptly taken to the National Trauma Centre at Bir Hospital for immediate medical attention. Superintendent of Police Kumud Dhungel confirmed the incident and the swift action taken by the authorities.

Reflection on Crowd Management

This unfortunate incident has underlined the necessity for effective crowd management strategies during large-scale events. Questions have been raised about the planning and execution of such events, and authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The incident at Tundikhel was significant as it was a major gathering for the Magar and Tharu communities who came together to observe their cultural festivities.

In conclusion, while celebrations are integral to maintaining cultural traditions and unity, events of this scale require meticulous planning and effective crowd management to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.