Stagecoach Double-Decker Bus Collides with Tree in Manchester, No Serious Injuries Reported

A peaceful Friday morning in Manchester was disrupted when a double-decker Stagecoach bus collided with a tree in the Chorlton area. The crash resulted in significant damage to the vehicle, including the complete removal of its roof. The incident occurred at around 8 am, prompting an immediate response from local emergency services.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Firefighters from the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) were among the first to arrive at the scene. They quickly took measures to make the area safe, which included the removal of the bus's roof. The Greater Manchester Police were also called to the site around 7.50 am, indicating the magnitude of the incident.

Despite the dramatic nature of the crash, there were no serious injuries reported. The passengers on the bus, which was operating the 23 service route from Stockport to the Trafford Centre, were fortunate to escape with only minor injuries.

Road Closure and Traffic Diversions

The collision led to the closure of Wilbraham Road in both directions between Edge Lane and Oswald Road as emergency services managed the situation. Traffic diversions were put in place, causing some disruptions during the morning commute.

Stagecoach's Response and Cooperation

Stagecoach, the bus company involved in the incident, has publicly acknowledged their cooperation with the ongoing investigation. They emphasized that the safety of their passengers and the public is their primary concern. The company is working closely with emergency services to ensure a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the accident.

As the investigation continues, the hope is that this incident will lead to further safety measures and precautions to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the potential dangers that can arise unexpectedly.