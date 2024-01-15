Srinagar District Administration Steps in to Aid Fire Victims

In the late hours of Saturday night, a fire incident in Srinagar's Abikarpora Dal region, located in Tehsil North, drastically altered the lives of three families. Their homes, which once resonated with laughter and memories, were reduced to ashes. However, amid this grim reality, a glimmer of hope emerged as Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat swiftly commanded a team from the District Administration to respond to the disaster.

Advertisment

Immediate Assistance to Fire Victims

The District Administration team arrived at the scene, ready to provide immediate assistance to the fire victims. Essential items such as blankets, mattresses, bed sheets, and kitchen sets were distributed amongst the affected families. More than just material necessities, these items represented a beacon of support in the face of adversity.

Monetary Aid

Advertisment

Recognizing the financial strain that such a disaster can impose, the team also provided monetary assistance. This aid, sourced from the District Red Cross Fund, served as interim relief for the distressed families. It aimed to alleviate the immediate financial burden, allowing the victims to focus on rebuilding their lives.

Future Support Through State Disaster Response Fund

The District Administration also assured the families of further support through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). This gesture underlines the administration's commitment to stay with the victims every step of the way, helping them restore normalcy in their lives. While the fire might have consumed their homes, it failed to extinguish the spirit of resilience and the strength of community solidarity.