Sri Lanka's Darkened Expressways: A Dangerous Drive

Motorists traversing Sri Lanka's key expressways, such as the Colombo-Katunayake expressway and segments of the outer circular expressway, find themselves battling against the darkness. A problem that has persisted since 2020, the lack of functional street lighting has been linked to increased danger for drivers, with diminished visibility believed to be a contributory factor in the recent accident resulting in the tragic deaths of State Minister Sanath Nishantha and his security officer.

The Copper Cable Conundrum

The explanations provided for this glaring issue have left motorists frustrated. They pay tolls with the expectation of maintenance, only to learn that drug addicts have been stealing copper cables from the power lines to sell as scrap metal, thereby causing the frequent light outages. It's an unwitting dance of danger, where the exchange of copper for a quick high endangers countless lives on the expressway.

Addressing the Issue: From Copper to Aluminium

The Road Development Authority (RDA) has attempted to curb this issue by replacing copper with aluminium cables in some areas. They plan to extend this solution, albeit at a hefty cost of Rs. 500 million, to other parts of the expressway. It is a sizable investment in the pursuit of safety, but it raises questions about the sustainability and effectiveness of the approach.

Seeking Further Solutions

The Transport and Highways Minister has announced an upcoming meeting to discuss further solutions, including the exploration of cheaper cable options. In the meantime, the RDA is also coordinating with police to improve overall expressway safety, introducing measures such as vehicle checks for proper lighting. A holistic approach, it seems, is the way forward.

As the nation awaits more comprehensive solutions, the Director General of the RDA has scheduled a media briefing to shed more light on the situation. The spotlight is now on the authorities to illuminate the expressways and ensure that motorists no longer have to drive in the shadow of danger.