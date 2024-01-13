Sri Lanka Air Force MI-17 Helicopter Crashes in Central African Republic: Investigation Underway

In an unfortunate turn of events, a Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) MI-17 helicopter, on a United Nations peacekeeping mission, crash-landed in the Central African Republic (CAR) due to inclement weather conditions. The incident, which took place on a Thursday, was reportedly triggered by a sudden violent sandstorm, a common phenomenon in the region.

The Investigation and the Crew

Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, the Air Force Commander, has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. A three-member team has been dispatched to the CAR to compile a first-hand report on the accident. The team’s departure from Colombo is currently awaiting clearance from the UN headquarters in New York. The SLAF MI-17 helicopter was part of No. 6 Squadron and was transporting cargo when it ran into the sandstorm and crashed.

The helicopter carried a five-man crew, all of whom were thankfully safe. Air Force Spokesman Group Capt Dushan Wijesinghe confirmed that all crew members received immediate medical attention at the scene. Though there were minor injuries, none were life-threatening. Interestingly, before the mishap, the pilot had not reported any mechanical issues with the aircraft.

Past Incidents and Ongoing Operations

This is not the first time a SLAF helicopter has encountered trouble in the region. In 2017, a similar incident involving a hard helicopter landing occurred, but, fortunately, no casualties were reported. Currently, Sri Lanka has 100 Security Forces personnel stationed in the CAR as part of the UN peacekeeping mission. This deployment includes three MI-17 helicopters, including the one involved in the recent crash.

Refuting Misinformation

The Ministry of Defence in Sri Lanka had to refute allegations that a group of Sri Lankans was taken hostage by the Al-Shabaab militant group after a SLAF helicopter crash-landed in Somalia. They emphasized that the crew and the helicopter are safe within the Sri Lankan Contingent in the Central African Republic and urged the public not to be misled by false information. The UN will also conduct an independent inquiry into the crash.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by peacekeeping forces operating in complex and volatile weather conditions. As the investigation unfolds, it is hoped that insights gleaned will enhance future operations’ safety and effectiveness in similar contexts.