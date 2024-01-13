en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Sri Lanka Air Force MI-17 Helicopter Crashes in Central African Republic: Investigation Underway

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:30 pm EST
Sri Lanka Air Force MI-17 Helicopter Crashes in Central African Republic: Investigation Underway

In an unfortunate turn of events, a Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) MI-17 helicopter, on a United Nations peacekeeping mission, crash-landed in the Central African Republic (CAR) due to inclement weather conditions. The incident, which took place on a Thursday, was reportedly triggered by a sudden violent sandstorm, a common phenomenon in the region.

The Investigation and the Crew

Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, the Air Force Commander, has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. A three-member team has been dispatched to the CAR to compile a first-hand report on the accident. The team’s departure from Colombo is currently awaiting clearance from the UN headquarters in New York. The SLAF MI-17 helicopter was part of No. 6 Squadron and was transporting cargo when it ran into the sandstorm and crashed.

The helicopter carried a five-man crew, all of whom were thankfully safe. Air Force Spokesman Group Capt Dushan Wijesinghe confirmed that all crew members received immediate medical attention at the scene. Though there were minor injuries, none were life-threatening. Interestingly, before the mishap, the pilot had not reported any mechanical issues with the aircraft.

Past Incidents and Ongoing Operations

This is not the first time a SLAF helicopter has encountered trouble in the region. In 2017, a similar incident involving a hard helicopter landing occurred, but, fortunately, no casualties were reported. Currently, Sri Lanka has 100 Security Forces personnel stationed in the CAR as part of the UN peacekeeping mission. This deployment includes three MI-17 helicopters, including the one involved in the recent crash.

Refuting Misinformation

The Ministry of Defence in Sri Lanka had to refute allegations that a group of Sri Lankans was taken hostage by the Al-Shabaab militant group after a SLAF helicopter crash-landed in Somalia. They emphasized that the crew and the helicopter are safe within the Sri Lankan Contingent in the Central African Republic and urged the public not to be misled by false information. The UN will also conduct an independent inquiry into the crash.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by peacekeeping forces operating in complex and volatile weather conditions. As the investigation unfolds, it is hoped that insights gleaned will enhance future operations’ safety and effectiveness in similar contexts.

0
Accidents Central African Republic Sri Lanka
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
46 seconds ago
Flames of Misfortune: Fire Devastates Whitfield Town, Kingston
Kingston’s Whitfield Town, a community accustomed to the humdrum of life, was startled awake by a significant fire incident that left more than 20 individuals homeless on a fateful Wednesday. The Jamaica Fire Brigade, donned in their familiar blaze-orange uniforms, promptly arrived at the scene, their investigation into the cause of the fire currently underway.
Flames of Misfortune: Fire Devastates Whitfield Town, Kingston
Miraculous Escapes: High-Speed Collision Survivor and Nail Gun Accident Recovery in India
19 mins ago
Miraculous Escapes: High-Speed Collision Survivor and Nail Gun Accident Recovery in India
Dual Accidents on Horseshoe Valley Road Amid Slick Conditions
53 mins ago
Dual Accidents on Horseshoe Valley Road Amid Slick Conditions
Four Seriously Injured in Major Car Crash in Brockton
1 min ago
Four Seriously Injured in Major Car Crash in Brockton
Teenage Tragedy: 15-year-old Boy Dies After Falling from Ski Lift in Morin-Heights
2 mins ago
Teenage Tragedy: 15-year-old Boy Dies After Falling from Ski Lift in Morin-Heights
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue and Russia's Grain Delivery: A Tale of Bravery and Fulfillment
7 mins ago
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue and Russia's Grain Delivery: A Tale of Bravery and Fulfillment
Latest Headlines
World News
Maxx Crosby Might Request Trade if Raiders Don't Appoint Antonio Pierce as Head Coach
30 seconds
Maxx Crosby Might Request Trade if Raiders Don't Appoint Antonio Pierce as Head Coach
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
51 seconds
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
Integrity Commission Responds to Concerns of Power Overreach
57 seconds
Integrity Commission Responds to Concerns of Power Overreach
Key Red Bull Engineer Andor Hegedus Joins Aston Martin for 2024 Formula 1 Season
1 min
Key Red Bull Engineer Andor Hegedus Joins Aston Martin for 2024 Formula 1 Season
Vancouver Canucks Show Interest in KHL Star Sasha Chmelevski
1 min
Vancouver Canucks Show Interest in KHL Star Sasha Chmelevski
Xi Jinping's Aggressive Stance: A Looming Threat for Taiwan
1 min
Xi Jinping's Aggressive Stance: A Looming Threat for Taiwan
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Delay in Notification Sparks Controversy
1 min
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Delay in Notification Sparks Controversy
Sale Sharks' Resilience Shines in Narrow Defeat, Secures Crucial Point
1 min
Sale Sharks' Resilience Shines in Narrow Defeat, Secures Crucial Point
Bengaluru's Deputy CM Assures Support for Evicted Street Vendors Amidst Urban Chaos
1 min
Bengaluru's Deputy CM Assures Support for Evicted Street Vendors Amidst Urban Chaos
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app