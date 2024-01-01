en English
Spokesperson Unathi Binqose Talks Road Safety on FullView

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
In a recent appearance on FullView, spokesperson Unathi Binqose stressed the critical importance of road safety, urging motorists to exercise utmost caution while driving. Binqose highlighted various factors that contribute to road accidents and offered drivers practical advice to mitigate these risks. The emphasis on adhering to speed limits, the perils of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and the necessity for regular vehicle maintenance were underscored. Moreover, Binqose highlighted the role of weather conditions in road safety, advising drivers to exercise extra caution during adverse weather.

Adherence to Speed Limits

Binqose stressed that adhering to speed limits is not only a legal obligation but a crucial measure to prevent accidents. This sentiment echoes the Paris District Road Report, issued on January 1, 2024, which advised motorists to remain alert and reduce speed in work zones. The report identified distracted driving as a significant issue in Texas, attributing it to a substantial number of crashes and fatalities. Particular roadwork projects in Grayson County were highlighted, including lane closures and reduced speed limits in construction zones.

Dangers of Driving Under Influence

Binqose conveyed the perils of driving while intoxicated, a dangerous act that significantly increases the likelihood of accidents. By reiterating the risks associated with such reckless behavior, he aims to deter drivers from endangering their lives and those of others on the road.

Role of Weather Conditions in Road Safety

Weather conditions, often overlooked, play a significant role in road safety. The National Centre of Meteorology has recently issued red and yellow alerts in some parts of the country due to expected partly cloudy and rainy weather. The Abu Dhabi Police has advised motorists to drive cautiously and follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Notably, the weather is expected to be humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds are anticipated, and sea conditions are expected to be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Accidents Safety South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

