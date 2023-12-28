Spike in Drunk Driving Arrests Precede New Year in Western Cape

Western Cape traffic authorities are dealing with a surge in arrests related to driving under the influence of alcohol, marking a concern for public safety as the New Year approaches. A total of 108 individuals were apprehended this week as the province’s Mobility and Public Works department tightens its grip on the escalating problem.

Alarming Statistics of Traffic Violations

From December 18 to 26, 2023, traffic services conducted as many as 320 operations, which included roadblocks, checkpoints, and speed controls. During these operations, a staggering 45,302 vehicles were inspected, resulting in 14,993 fines for various violations.

Alarming numbers were reported for impoundments and discontinuations due to unroadworthiness, with 31 and 234 respectively. In addition, 374 speeding offences were recorded, shedding light on the rampant disregard for speed limits.

The Human Cost: Fatalities and Arrests

The human cost of these traffic violations is equally disturbing. There were 31 crashes and 37 fatalities, involving drivers, motorcyclists, passengers, and pedestrians. Over a recent long weekend, the death toll included 17 pedestrians and 14 passengers. On the legal front, a total of 172 arrests were made for various offences.

Public Appeal and Safety Tips

Ricardo Mackenzie, MEC for Mobility, has made a public appeal, urging citizens to avoid drinking and driving. He stressed that even small amounts of alcohol can significantly impair judgment, potentially leading to tragic outcomes. As part of his safety advisory, Mackenzie advised pedestrians to wear visible clothing and drivers to ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts. These simple measures can make a crucial difference in the event of an accident.

The authorities’ efforts mirror the global concern over alcohol-related accidents. According to a study by Sargon Law Group, fatal crashes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are 13% and 28% higher than the averages of the four previous and following weeks respectively. In 16 states, over 50% of overnight fatal crashes on New Year’s Eve involve alcohol. These sobering figures underscore the importance of responsible driving and the need for stricter regulations.