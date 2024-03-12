Speeding Vehicle Kills Two Teenage Siblings in Ogun State

Two teenage pedestrians suspected to be siblings tragically lost their lives after being struck by a speeding vehicle on the Imowo-Ibadan Road in the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to Bolaji Akinbiyi, spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on Monday when a Honda car, traveling at high speed, collided with the teenagers, instantly claiming their lives.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver of the Honda car was driving recklessly, causing the vehicle to lose control and veer into the path of the pedestrians, resulting in the fatal accident.

The situation escalated as enraged youths in the area attempted to attack the driver and set the vehicle ablaze. However, prompt intervention by TRACE officials, the Army, the police, and other emergency responders prevented further violence.

TRACE spokesperson urged drivers to exercise caution and avoid speeding, while pedestrians were advised to stay vigilant and face oncoming traffic when walking along the roadside to prevent similar tragedies.

The accident vehicle has been impounded by the police for further investigation, while the bodies of the deceased siblings have been deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital mortuary.

This incident underscores the importance of responsible driving and pedestrian safety on the roads to prevent such tragic accidents from occurring in the future.