Speeding Trailer Causes Severe Accident in Kasese District

The tranquillity of Kasese District was shattered as a trailer spun out of control and brought about a severe accident. The speeding trailer, failing to maintain its course, hit a pedestrian and overturned numerous times, creating a horrifying scene for onlookers. The incident occurred shortly after a taxi driver, noticing the oncoming trailer, made a futile attempt to manoeuvre his vehicle to safety.

Advertisment

Dire Consequences

The collision led to injuries among the taxi passengers, who were quickly transported to Kilembe Hospital in Kasese District and Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for essential medical attention. Amid the turmoil, the taxi driver involved in the catastrophic incident managed to slip away. He is now sought by the police, who have launched a manhunt to bring him to justice.

Police Spokesperson's Insight

Advertisment

Mr. Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West region police spokesperson, underlined the significance of regular vehicle maintenance in preventing such disasters. He suggested that if the trailer had been adequately serviced, the accident might have been averted. The police are currently deep into investigations regarding the crash and urge all vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles undergo regular servicing to eliminate the chance of such incidents.

Current Status

The hazardous load carried by the trailer resulted in the closing of the road. Heavy recovery equipment has been summoned to assist with the clear-up operations, as the authorities strive to restore normalcy to the area as swiftly as possible.