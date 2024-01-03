en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Speeding Epidemic: The Deadly Habit Claiming Thousands of Lives in the U.S.

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
Speeding Epidemic: The Deadly Habit Claiming Thousands of Lives in the U.S.

In the United States, speeding has become an alarming and deadly habit among drivers. A staggering 87% of drivers have admitted to speeding occasionally, a seemingly innocuous behavior that has led to a 14-year high in speeding fatalities. In 2021 alone, over 12,000 speed-related crashes resulted in fatalities, making up a significant 29% of all traffic deaths. Additionally, nearly 330,000 injuries were recorded due to speeding.

The Geography of Speeding Fatalities

Speeding is a universal problem, but certain areas experience it more acutely. Urban roads witnessed about half of these fatal accidents, while rural and interstate highways accounted for the remainder. A detailed analysis by ConsumerAffairs identified the U.S. cities with the highest rates of speeding fatalities. The list prominently features cities in California and Texas.

Hesperia, California, emerged as the city with the highest speeding fatality rate. A shocking 40.74% of driving deaths in this city were due to speeding. Beaumont, Texas, and Rialto, California, also topped the list with significant percentages of driving fatalities attributed to excessive speed.

Factors Contributing to Speeding Fatalities

Several factors contribute to the prevalence of fatal speeding accidents. Road construction and traffic can unpredictably increase the likelihood of such incidents. Demographic factors also play a role. Younger drivers, motorcyclists, and alcohol-impaired individuals are more prone to be involved in deadly speed-related crashes. The direct relationship between speed and stopping distance underscores the importance of adhering to speed limits.

Preventing Speeding Fatalities

While road congestion continues to rise, maintaining reasonable speeds can significantly help prevent crashes. The ConsumerAffairs team utilized the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to rank cities with populations of 100,000 or more based on their speeding fatality rates. This information can be instrumental in forming targeted campaigns and policies to combat speeding, especially in the most affected areas.

Speeding, largely a result of impatience and reckless disregard for traffic rules, paints a grim picture of road safety in the U.S. The high fatality rate underscores the need for stricter enforcement of speed limits and increased public awareness about the dangers of speeding. The journey to safer roads is a collective one, requiring the participation of every driver on the road.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Highway Tragedy Strikes West Virginia and New York on New Year's Day

By Nitish Verma

Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Los Angeles: A Plea for Justice and a City's Struggle

By BNN Correspondents

Emergency Services Mount Major Response to Incident at County Durham Coast

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy Strikes Jharsuguda Village: Man Drowns in Local Pond

By Rafia Tasleem

Storm Henk Unleashes Terror on London Eye ...
@Accidents · 9 mins
Storm Henk Unleashes Terror on London Eye ...
heart comment 0
Panchayat Faces Legal Action for Damaging Railway Signal Wires

By Rafia Tasleem

Panchayat Faces Legal Action for Damaging Railway Signal Wires
The Shelley Tyre Case: A Diving Accident, a Murder Conviction, and an Overturned Verdict

By Muhammad Jawad

The Shelley Tyre Case: A Diving Accident, a Murder Conviction, and an Overturned Verdict
Belleville Police Respond to Lost-and-Found and Impaired Driving Incidents

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Belleville Police Respond to Lost-and-Found and Impaired Driving Incidents
Man and Dog Rescued from Floodwaters in Central Victoria

By Geeta Pillai

Man and Dog Rescued from Floodwaters in Central Victoria
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
35 seconds
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
2 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
2 mins
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
3 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
3 mins
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
4 mins
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
4 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
5 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
5 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
14 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app