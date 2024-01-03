Speeding Driver Kills Six-year-old Girl in Cary, North Carolina

In an unfortunate turn of events, a six-year-old girl, Joselin Perez Hernandez was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle in Cary, North Carolina, while she was playing near the sidewalk outside her home on December 29. The driver, identified as 50-year-old Andrew Everett, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and speeding.

Driver Found With Marijuana Paraphernalia

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Everett was driving up to 15 miles over the speed limit and had marijuana paraphernalia in his car. Shockingly, his behavior at the crash site demonstrated a lack of remorse. He reportedly referred to the child pejoratively and showed impatience with the ongoing investigation. Also, the absence of skid marks at the scene suggested that he made no attempt to brake before the crash.

A Community in Mourning

The tragic incident resulted in a memorial being set up outside the Hernandez home. Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht extended his condolences to the bereaved family. As of now, Everett is being held in the Wake County jail, with a bond set at $26,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 22.

