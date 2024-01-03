en English
Accidents

Speeding Driver Kills Six-year-old Girl in Cary, North Carolina

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Speeding Driver Kills Six-year-old Girl in Cary, North Carolina

In an unfortunate turn of events, a six-year-old girl, Joselin Perez Hernandez was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle in Cary, North Carolina, while she was playing near the sidewalk outside her home on December 29. The driver, identified as 50-year-old Andrew Everett, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and speeding.

Driver Found With Marijuana Paraphernalia

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Everett was driving up to 15 miles over the speed limit and had marijuana paraphernalia in his car. Shockingly, his behavior at the crash site demonstrated a lack of remorse. He reportedly referred to the child pejoratively and showed impatience with the ongoing investigation. Also, the absence of skid marks at the scene suggested that he made no attempt to brake before the crash.

A Community in Mourning

The tragic incident resulted in a memorial being set up outside the Hernandez home. Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht extended his condolences to the bereaved family. As of now, Everett is being held in the Wake County jail, with a bond set at $26,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 22.

Other Recent Incidents

In related news, a man identified as Joseph Wiggins of Augusta has been charged with DUI, Homicide by Vehicle, Serious Injury by Vehicle, and other offenses, following a crash that led to the death of a 3-year-old child. Another tragic incident involved a North Carolina man, Tristan Noah Borlase, who was sentenced to life without parole for killing his parents. The Court of Appeals upheld the sentencing in a 2-1 decision. In yet another deadly incident, a North Carolina man was charged in a fatal crash that killed two teenagers on New Year’s Day in Gaffney.

Accidents North America United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

