Accidents

Speed Racer Jessi Combs Dies in Record-Breaking Attempt

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Speed Racer Jessi Combs Dies in Record-Breaking Attempt

The racing world is in mourning as news of the untimely death of esteemed speed racer, Jessi Combs, reverberates across the globe. Combs, who was often hailed as the ‘fastest woman on four wheels,’ tragically died on Tuesday while attempting to break her own speed record in Oregon’s Alvord Desert.

A Tragic Loss

The news of the fatal crash on the dry lake bed was confirmed by the Harney County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Lieutenant Brian Needham, representing the Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the inquiry but did not provide further details at this time.

‘Fastest Woman on Four Wheels’

At the young age of 36, Jessi Combs had already created a considerable legacy. The Long Beach, California resident had previously achieved a speed of 393 mph in 2013, earning her the title of ‘fastest woman on four wheels.’ This record was not enough for the ambitious racer, who had recently voiced her intentions to surpass 512 mph in an Instagram post just days before her fatal attempt.

A Multifaceted Career

In addition to her impressive feats on the racetrack, Combs was also recognized for her television appearances. Most notably, she was a host on the Discovery Channel’s popular show ‘Mythbusters’. Her charisma and expertise in the field of racing made her a beloved figure both on and off the track. The news of her death has left a significant void in the racing community and among her vast fanbase.

Accidents
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

