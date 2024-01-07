Speed Racer Jessi Combs Dies in Record-Breaking Attempt

The racing world is in mourning as news of the untimely death of esteemed speed racer, Jessi Combs, reverberates across the globe. Combs, who was often hailed as the ‘fastest woman on four wheels,’ tragically died on Tuesday while attempting to break her own speed record in Oregon’s Alvord Desert.

A Tragic Loss

The news of the fatal crash on the dry lake bed was confirmed by the Harney County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Lieutenant Brian Needham, representing the Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the inquiry but did not provide further details at this time.

‘Fastest Woman on Four Wheels’

At the young age of 36, Jessi Combs had already created a considerable legacy. The Long Beach, California resident had previously achieved a speed of 393 mph in 2013, earning her the title of ‘fastest woman on four wheels.’ This record was not enough for the ambitious racer, who had recently voiced her intentions to surpass 512 mph in an Instagram post just days before her fatal attempt.

A Multifaceted Career

In addition to her impressive feats on the racetrack, Combs was also recognized for her television appearances. Most notably, she was a host on the Discovery Channel’s popular show ‘Mythbusters’. Her charisma and expertise in the field of racing made her a beloved figure both on and off the track. The news of her death has left a significant void in the racing community and among her vast fanbase.