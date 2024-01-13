en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Special Needs Child’s Ordeal Reveals Safety and Communication Gaps in Champaign School

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Special Needs Child’s Ordeal Reveals Safety and Communication Gaps in Champaign School

On a typical afternoon in Champaign, Illinois, a routine school bus ride home morphed into a heart-rending ordeal for one family. Dahklyn, a five-year-old boy with special needs and autism, was mistakenly put on the wrong bus after leaving Stratton Elementary School, setting off a frantic search that lasted several hours.

An Unexpected Nightmare

Diamond Brown, Dahklyn’s mother, was expecting her son to arrive home at 3:50 p.m., the usual time his school bus would drop him off. But as the minutes turned into hours with no sign of Dahklyn’s return, fear and anxiety began to gnaw at her. Brown reached out to Stratton Elementary School, only to be informed that her son may have mistakenly boarded an incorrect bus.

The Search Begins

Despite the distressing news, the school could not provide any definitive information about Dahklyn’s whereabouts. Brown’s repeated calls to the school yielded no results, as she was continuously asked to leave a message. It was evident that Brown and her family were not alone in their concern for Dahklyn’s safety. The Champaign community rallied together, with neighbors, friends, and the local police department joining forces to locate the missing child.

A Happy Ending Marred by Questions

Eventually, Dahklyn was found by the bus driver, hiding under a seat in the bus, cold and in clothes soiled from the ordeal. In response to the incident, the school district issued a statement acknowledging that a student had been reported missing, confirming he was found safely, and stating that at no point was the child without staff supervision. The district also apologized to the family and announced the initiation of an investigation to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

However, Diamond Brown disputes the school district’s account. According to her, neither the school nor the district has reached out to her personally or offered an apology. This incident raises questions about the safety measures in place for children with special needs and the communication protocols during emergencies. It serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and improved systems to ensure the safety of all children.

0
Accidents Education United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
16 mins ago
Acclaimed Actor Idan Amedi Injured in Friendly Fire Incident in Gaza
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) member and acclaimed actor, Idan Amedi, was seriously injured in a friendly fire incident during a mission to dismantle a Hamas tunnel and missile factory in Gaza’s Al-Burij neighborhood. The mishap led to the unfortunate demise of six soldiers and injuries to 13 others. Unexpected Turn of Events The incident unfolded
Acclaimed Actor Idan Amedi Injured in Friendly Fire Incident in Gaza
Narrow Escape in Kerala: Father and Son Survive Car Crash
43 mins ago
Narrow Escape in Kerala: Father and Son Survive Car Crash
Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Seismic Shaking Brings Down Seven-Story Building in Wajima
45 mins ago
Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Seismic Shaking Brings Down Seven-Story Building in Wajima
Double Tragedy at Melbourne Railroad Crossing Raises Safety Concerns
21 mins ago
Double Tragedy at Melbourne Railroad Crossing Raises Safety Concerns
AN-32 Disappearance: Family of Flight Lieutenant Kunal Barpatte's Enduring Search for Answers Amid Grief and Fraud
24 mins ago
AN-32 Disappearance: Family of Flight Lieutenant Kunal Barpatte's Enduring Search for Answers Amid Grief and Fraud
Indian Teenager Dies in Bus Fire on Malaysia's North-South Expressway
42 mins ago
Indian Teenager Dies in Bus Fire on Malaysia's North-South Expressway
Latest Headlines
World News
9-Year-Old Boy Shields Siblings from Firework, Becomes Hometown Hero
33 seconds
9-Year-Old Boy Shields Siblings from Firework, Becomes Hometown Hero
Young Athletes Display Exceptional Performances at Bermuda's Butterfield Mile Races
43 seconds
Young Athletes Display Exceptional Performances at Bermuda's Butterfield Mile Races
High School Basketball: Recent Scores Shine Light on Teams' Performances
53 seconds
High School Basketball: Recent Scores Shine Light on Teams' Performances
Immigration Policy Critique Emerges as Key Issue for Upcoming US Presidential Election
54 seconds
Immigration Policy Critique Emerges as Key Issue for Upcoming US Presidential Election
Thrilling College Basketball: Stanford Edges Out Utah in Tight Contest
1 min
Thrilling College Basketball: Stanford Edges Out Utah in Tight Contest
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Upsets
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Upsets
M T Vasudevan Nair Challenges Hero Worship in Politics at Literature Festival
2 mins
M T Vasudevan Nair Challenges Hero Worship in Politics at Literature Festival
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
2 mins
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
2 mins
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app