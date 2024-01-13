Special Needs Child’s Ordeal Reveals Safety and Communication Gaps in Champaign School

On a typical afternoon in Champaign, Illinois, a routine school bus ride home morphed into a heart-rending ordeal for one family. Dahklyn, a five-year-old boy with special needs and autism, was mistakenly put on the wrong bus after leaving Stratton Elementary School, setting off a frantic search that lasted several hours.

An Unexpected Nightmare

Diamond Brown, Dahklyn’s mother, was expecting her son to arrive home at 3:50 p.m., the usual time his school bus would drop him off. But as the minutes turned into hours with no sign of Dahklyn’s return, fear and anxiety began to gnaw at her. Brown reached out to Stratton Elementary School, only to be informed that her son may have mistakenly boarded an incorrect bus.

The Search Begins

Despite the distressing news, the school could not provide any definitive information about Dahklyn’s whereabouts. Brown’s repeated calls to the school yielded no results, as she was continuously asked to leave a message. It was evident that Brown and her family were not alone in their concern for Dahklyn’s safety. The Champaign community rallied together, with neighbors, friends, and the local police department joining forces to locate the missing child.

A Happy Ending Marred by Questions

Eventually, Dahklyn was found by the bus driver, hiding under a seat in the bus, cold and in clothes soiled from the ordeal. In response to the incident, the school district issued a statement acknowledging that a student had been reported missing, confirming he was found safely, and stating that at no point was the child without staff supervision. The district also apologized to the family and announced the initiation of an investigation to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

However, Diamond Brown disputes the school district’s account. According to her, neither the school nor the district has reached out to her personally or offered an apology. This incident raises questions about the safety measures in place for children with special needs and the communication protocols during emergencies. It serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and improved systems to ensure the safety of all children.