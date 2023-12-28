Soviet-era Antonov-24 Makes Emergency Landing on Frozen River, All Passengers Safe

In a close call, a Soviet-era Antonov-24 aircraft, bearing 30 passengers, made an emergency landing on the frozen Kolyma river near Zyryanka, located in Russia’s Yakutia region. The unexpected landing, which occurred on Thursday, was due to an error by the pilot, as stated by the transport prosecutors. Images of the aircraft stationed on the icy river, with passengers disembarking, were circulated by both prosecutors and the Izvestia newspaper.

Antonov-24: A Relic of the Soviet Era

The Antonov-24, a twin turboprop aircraft conceptualized in the 1950s, was a common sight for regional flights across the Soviet Union. Despite its age, the aircraft continues to serve in various parts of the world. The plane, operated by Polar Airlines, landed safely amidst the potential calamity, ensuring that all 30 passengers on board emerged unscathed.

A Close Shave with Disaster

The Eastern Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the incident. The aircraft, instead of reaching the runway of the Zyryanka airport, landed on the frozen river. The successful emergency landing on the frozen waterway averted a potential disaster, saving all lives on board.

Ensuing Investigations

Following the incident, transport authorities are anticipated to launch a comprehensive investigation, delving into the circumstances that resulted in the pilot’s error. The investigation aims to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, ensuring the safety of passengers and aircraft alike.