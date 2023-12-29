en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

South Tipperary Community Grapples with Double Road Tragedy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:17 am EST
South Tipperary Community Grapples with Double Road Tragedy

In a heartrending series of events, the serene community of South Tipperary, Ireland, was tainted by two grave road crashes that extinguished the lives of seven individuals. The first calamity unfolded on Clonmel’s Mountain Road, where four youthful souls, Zoey Coffey (18), Nicole Murphy (18), Grace McSweeney (18), and Luke McSweeney (24), were snuffed out in a collision during their journey to a Leaving Cert celebration. The profound community grief for the lost lives found an outlet in tributes and a memorial service held at Kickham Plaza in Clonmel, which attracted thousands.

The Plaza of Grief

This site, originally meant for festive gatherings, morphed into a focal point for collective mourning. Barely had the tears dried from the eyes of the community when another shattering accident occurred in Knockbulloge, Cashel. This second tragedy claimed the lives of three members of the Reilly family: a three-year-old boy and his grandparents, Thomas and Bridget. The survivors, Tom and Diane Reilly, are nursing serious injuries.

(Also Read: Boat Capsize in Odisha’s Koraput District: One Dead, Four Missing)

The Community Responds

The community, still reeling from the initial shock and disbelief, was again plunged into grief. Local clergy and council took the lead in organizing memorial services, and schools paid homage to the victims. These accidents served as grim reminders of life’s fragility and the perils of the road.

(Also Read: Sydney’s Miranda Westfield Car Park: The Worst in New South Wales for Accidents)

A Standstill of Normality

Throughout the area, regular activities were shelved in favor of remembrance. Shrines sprung up spontaneously, with the Kickham Plaza memorial remaining intact for months, adorned daily with fresh tribits. The tragic road accidents in South Tipperary have not only caused immense grief but also highlighted the fragility of human life and the omnipresent dangers on the roads.

Read More

0
Accidents Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gauteng Grapples with Rising Road Accident Fatalities Amid Festive Season

By Israel Ojoko

Bengaluru Tragedy: Nine-year-old Found Dead in Apartment Pool, Investigation Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragedy Strikes South Australia: 15-Year-Old Surfer Killed in Shark Attack

By Geeta Pillai

Wall Collapse in Sh. Dhiffushimaadhoo Injures Two Picnickers

By BNN Correspondents

Thin Ice Tragedies: Warnings Issued after Multiple Deaths in Canada ...
@Accidents · 35 mins
Thin Ice Tragedies: Warnings Issued after Multiple Deaths in Canada ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives
Lancashire Family’s Off-Grid Home Destroyed by Fire: A Cautionary Tale of Renewable Energy Systems

By Safak Costu

Lancashire Family's Off-Grid Home Destroyed by Fire: A Cautionary Tale of Renewable Energy Systems
Emergency Evacuation at Sheraton Grand Sydney After Guest’s Destructive Rampage

By Geeta Pillai

Emergency Evacuation at Sheraton Grand Sydney After Guest's Destructive Rampage
La Union’s Surfing Capital Temporarily Shuts Beaches Following Drownings

By BNN Correspondents

La Union's Surfing Capital Temporarily Shuts Beaches Following Drownings
Latest Headlines
World News
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
2 mins
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
3 mins
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
3 mins
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
7 mins
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
7 mins
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
11 mins
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
16 mins
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
16 mins
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
17 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
46 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
1 hour
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app