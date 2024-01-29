South Korea's Workplace Safety Law Expansion Stirs Concern Among Business Owners

South Korea has expanded the application of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, a workplace safety law, to include businesses with more than five workers. This change, which took effect on Saturday, has introduced a new level of legal responsibility for employers in the event of serious industrial accidents. The expansion of the law is expected to impact approximately 837,000 workplaces, including small-scale restaurants, bakeries, and cafes.

Business Owners Express Concern

While the law aims to improve workplace safety, it has elicited concerns among business owners. For instance, owners of timber companies in North Chungcheong province have voiced their fears about potential accidents leading to business closures, despite their concerted efforts to uphold safety standards. The food service industry, on the other hand, is advocating for safety support before punishment and is seeking clarity on the extent of their responsibilities under the new law.

Government Acknowledges Shortcomings

The South Korean government has expressed regret over the lack of delay in the expansion of the law, acknowledging that many small businesses were unprepared and unaware of the new legal obligations. According to the law, business owners will not be held liable for every accident. However, they could face criminal charges if a worker dies or if multiple workers sustain serious injuries or illnesses due to poor safety conditions, provided the employer has not fulfilled their obligations to ensure safety.

From Large Corporations to Smaller Businesses

Since its implementation in 2022, the Serious Accidents Punishment Act has primarily targeted larger corporations. With the recent expansion, its scope has been extended to smaller businesses. The government's focus is now on promoting a better understanding of the law among these enterprises. In emphasizing the importance of risk management and identification, Labor Minister Lee Jung-Sik, during his visit to a restaurant in Seoul, underscored the crucial role of business owners in ensuring workplace safety.