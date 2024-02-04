Moody County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mourned Statewide in South Dakota

South Dakota plunged into grief as Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken Prorok was killed in the line of duty during a pursuit. The tragic incident occurred near Interstate 29 and South Dakota Highway 34, as confirmed by Attorney General Marty Jackley. The suspect, a man named Joseph Hoek, was subsequently arrested in connection with the event.

A Pillar of the Community

Deputy Prorok was a well-respected figure in his community, having served as a sheriff's deputy since 2016. His tireless work and dedication had earned him the role of the agency’s chief deputy as early as 2019. But his influence extended beyond the realms of law enforcement. Before his service in the sheriff's office, he was a long-time athletics coach at Dakota State University in Madison.

The Aftermath

The death of Deputy Prorok has sent shockwaves through South Dakota, eliciting emotional responses from across the state. Law enforcement agencies across South Dakota are in mourning, having lost a dedicated servant and a strong leader. The suspect, Joseph Hoek of Sioux Falls, has been arrested, and charges are expected to be filed on Monday, Feb. 5, at the Lake County Courthouse in Madison.

