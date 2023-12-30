South African Family’s Christmas Marred by Tragic Flood Loss

In the wake of devastating flash floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, the Ryan family mourns the tragic loss of their kin. Kenneth Ryan and his two young children, Brooklyn Malaton, aged 9, and Kale Malaton, aged 3, were among the victims of the catastrophic flooding that swept across the province during the Christmas holidays. The family, residents of Ladysmith Caravan Park—a severely flood-affected area—have seen their festive season turned into a period of inconsolable grief.

Unprecedented Rainfall Wreaks Havoc

On Christmas Day, the province was hit by torrential showers causing significant flooding, death, and destruction. The death toll stands at 21, with about 1,400 homes destroyed. Search and rescue teams continue to recover bodies, indicating a possible rise in fatalities. Notably, this is not the first instance of such devastation; the province experienced similar deluges triggered by heavy rainfall in June and April of the previous year.

Tragic Phone Call Precedes Devastating Loss

Zenedene Brooks, Ryan’s sister, recalled receiving a brief, 25-second phone call from her brother on the evening of the disaster. The identification of his body later was only possible through his tattoos. The loss of Ryan and his two children has profoundly altered the family’s experience of Christmas, transforming a time of joy and festivity into a period of profound mourning.

Government and Organizations Rally to Support Victims

As the search for missing people continues, various organizations and the government have reassured the affected families of their full support during this distressing period. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) reported that the number of fatalities had risen to 14, with six of the deceased from the Msimango family of Roosboom. Search and rescue teams are tirelessly working to locate the remaining victims.