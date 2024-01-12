Somers Public Schools Close in Mourning for Four Siblings Lost in Fire

In a deep-inducing loss for the community of Somers, Connecticut, four siblings perished in a house fire on January 2. The children, 11-year-old Lukas Koropatkin, 9-year-old Genevieve Koropatkin, 7-year-old Benjamin Koropatkin, and 5-year-old Archer Koropatkin, lost their lives due to smoke inhalation and burns at their residence located on 44 Quality Ave. The office of the chief medical examiner has officially classified their deaths as accidental.

Community Mourns the Loss

The tragic event has left a deep impression on the community. The grief is palpable and the mourning profound as they grapple with the loss of four young lives cut short so tragically. The wake for the siblings is scheduled to occur from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Funeral Home on Thursday.

School Closure: A Mark of Respect

The Somers Public Schools, in a move signifying respect and empathy, has decided to close its doors on the day after the wake. This decision, confirmed by a spokesperson for the school district, aims to allow community members, students, and staff to attend the wake and pay their respects. It further provides an opportunity for the community to come together in this time of sorrow and support each other in their collective grief.

A Time for Healing

As the community mourns, the closure of the schools is also seen as a time for healing. The loss of the Koropatkin children is a tragedy that has touched every life in the small town of Somers. The closure of schools is not just a mark of respect but also a moment for the community to pause, reflect, and find solace in each other amidst this heartbreaking incident.