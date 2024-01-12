en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Somers Public Schools Close in Mourning for Four Siblings Lost in Fire

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Somers Public Schools Close in Mourning for Four Siblings Lost in Fire

In a deep-inducing loss for the community of Somers, Connecticut, four siblings perished in a house fire on January 2. The children, 11-year-old Lukas Koropatkin, 9-year-old Genevieve Koropatkin, 7-year-old Benjamin Koropatkin, and 5-year-old Archer Koropatkin, lost their lives due to smoke inhalation and burns at their residence located on 44 Quality Ave. The office of the chief medical examiner has officially classified their deaths as accidental.

Community Mourns the Loss

The tragic event has left a deep impression on the community. The grief is palpable and the mourning profound as they grapple with the loss of four young lives cut short so tragically. The wake for the siblings is scheduled to occur from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Funeral Home on Thursday.

School Closure: A Mark of Respect

The Somers Public Schools, in a move signifying respect and empathy, has decided to close its doors on the day after the wake. This decision, confirmed by a spokesperson for the school district, aims to allow community members, students, and staff to attend the wake and pay their respects. It further provides an opportunity for the community to come together in this time of sorrow and support each other in their collective grief.

A Time for Healing

As the community mourns, the closure of the schools is also seen as a time for healing. The loss of the Koropatkin children is a tragedy that has touched every life in the small town of Somers. The closure of schools is not just a mark of respect but also a moment for the community to pause, reflect, and find solace in each other amidst this heartbreaking incident.

0
Accidents Education United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
8 mins ago
Turbulence on British Airways Flight Results in Serious Injuries
In a harrowing incident on June 15, a British Airways flight from Singapore to Heathrow plunged into a bout of severe turbulence, resulting in serious injuries to five cabin crew members. The chaos unfolded at approximately 30,000 feet over the Bay of Bengal, about one hour and 50 minutes into the journey. The crew, who
Turbulence on British Airways Flight Results in Serious Injuries
Eastern Brown Snake Bites Woman in Bed: A Stark Reminder of Wildlife Vigilance
24 mins ago
Eastern Brown Snake Bites Woman in Bed: A Stark Reminder of Wildlife Vigilance
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
29 mins ago
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
Double Fire at Melbourne Tobacco Store Sparks Arson Investigation
9 mins ago
Double Fire at Melbourne Tobacco Store Sparks Arson Investigation
London's Electric Buses Stand their Ground Amidst Safety Concerns
10 mins ago
London's Electric Buses Stand their Ground Amidst Safety Concerns
White Sedan Sought in Illawarra House Fire Investigation
20 mins ago
White Sedan Sought in Illawarra House Fire Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
50 seconds
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
1 min
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
4 mins
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
5 mins
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
5 mins
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
6 mins
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
7 mins
Continuing Controversy Surrounds Australia Day Amid National Debate
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
7 mins
Roberta Metsola: An Unyielding Force against Corruption in the European Parliament
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app