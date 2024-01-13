Somali President’s Son Cleared in Fatal Car Accident Trial in Turkey

A Turkish court has revoked an arrest warrant for Mohamed Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, the son of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud. The warrant was linked to a car accident that occurred on November 30 in central Istanbul. Mahmoud was behind the wheel of a Somali consulate vehicle, which collided with a motorcycle courier, causing severe injuries to the courier.

Details of the Accident

Mahmoud was driving a Somali consulate car when he reportedly collided with a motorcycle courier. The impact resulted in the courier’s death, leading to the initial issuance of an arrest warrant for Mahmoud, charging him with ‘causing death by negligence.’ The prosecutor in the case is currently seeking a prison term of up to six years for Mahmoud.

Mohamed Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud attended the court session in Istanbul on Friday. In his defense, he maintained that the motorcyclist was responsible for the accident. After considering his argument, the court decided to lift the arrest warrant. The court also excused Mahmoud from attending future hearings, despite the case proceeding in his absence.

Implications for Turkey-Somalia Relations

The incident has the potential to strain relations between Turkey and Somalia. The investigation into the initial crash investigation’s officials has been launched, demonstrating the incident’s diplomatic implications. The President of Somalia, however, has stated that his son respects the Turkish judicial system and did not flee the country.