Accidents

Snowploughs at Risk: The Importance of Safe Driving in Winter Conditions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Snowploughs at Risk: The Importance of Safe Driving in Winter Conditions

Every winter, a recurring issue plagues snow clearance operations across the U.S. Officials report frequent incidents where snowploughs are struck and damaged due to motorists driving too close and at high speeds. This risky behavior endangers both the snowplough operators and the motorists themselves.

Incidents Highlight the Importance of Safety

Recently, a car tried to outpace a snowplough near Rochester, New York, leading to a collision. Fortunately, no one was injured. The incident serves as an illustrative example of the risks involved. Snowploughs typically travel at about 35 miles per hour to ensure effective salt dispersion. Officials advise motorists to maintain a safe distance for their own safety and the smooth operation of these vehicles.

Ohio Department of Transportation Raises Alarm

The Ohio Department of Transportation released a video showing an SUV hitting a snowplough in Cleveland. The impact caused the SUV’s front airbag to deploy. While the driver of the plow truck was unharmed, the motorist was cited for violating rules for marked lanes. This incident spurred the Ohio State Highway Patrol to issue a reminder about the importance of safe driving in winter weather.

Staying Safe on Winter Roads

Last winter, Ohio witnessed 10,256 crashes on roads covered with snow, ice, or slush. Tragically, 20 of these accidents were fatal, resulting in 26 deaths. To prevent such incidents, Ohio law requires drivers to turn on their headlights when windshield wipers are in use. Moreover, motorists are urged to exercise extra caution, slow down, and drive appropriately for the conditions. These measures are not just laws but necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety on the winter roads.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

