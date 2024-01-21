Snowmobile-Truck Collision in Rangeley Injures New York Couple

On a recent Friday morning, a collision of an alarming nature occurred on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. A snowmobile, under the operation of 68-year-old Dennis Hummel from East Meadow, New York, and his wife, collided with a truck. The truck was driven by Mark Nedeau, a 61-year-old resident of Oquossoc. The aftermath of the collision resulted in injuries sustained by both Dennis Hummel and his wife. Post-incident, they were urgently transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for medical attention and care.

Snowmobile Fails to Stop at Intersection

The incident took place around 10:30 am. Preliminary reports suggest that the collision occurred when Dennis Hummel failed to stop at the intersection. The reasons behind this failure, as of now, remain unknown and subject to further investigation.

Uninjured Truck Driver and Condition of the Injured

Mark Nedeau, the truck driver involved in the accident, luckily did not sustain any injuries from the unfortunate incident. As for Dennis Hummel and his wife, there were no further details provided as to the severity of their injuries or their current medical conditions. The couple's injuries were, however, described as non-life-threatening.

Accidents on Snowy Roads: A Winter Alarm

Incidents like these serve as a stark reminder of the potential dangers present on snowy roads, especially during the winter months. They highlight the importance of adhering to traffic rules, such as stopping at intersections, to prevent such mishaps. As we await further updates on the condition of the Hummels, our thoughts go out to them in hopes of a speedy recovery.