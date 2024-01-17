Snowboarder Triggers Major Avalanche in Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon

In a stunning display of nature's power, a significant avalanche, estimated at 600 feet wide, thundered down Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah, on Tuesday. The avalanche was inadvertently triggered by a snowboarder engaged in 'skinning,' a term defining hiking with skis or a split board. The snowboarder's traverse along the south ridge near Mount Superior, located at the boundary of Little Cottonwood and Big Cottonwood Canyon, caused the previously undisturbed snow to dislodge, instigating the avalanche that roared down into Monte Cristo Gully.

Advertisment

Caught on Camera

From the unique vantage point of the Gad 2 chairlift at the Snowbird ski resort, witness Will Ambler managed to capture the potent avalanche on video. The colossal mass of snow, dislocated from the mountainside at an elevation of approximately 11,000 feet, covered a significant distance of 2,750 feet down the mountain. Remarkably, it halted just short of State Route 210, avoiding potential calamity.

A Narrow Escape

Advertisment

In what can only be described as a near-miraculous escape, no individuals were reported caught or injured in the avalanche. The Utah Avalanche Center reiterated the importance of anyone triggering such an event to promptly contact authorities, thereby avoiding undue hazards. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers posed by nature, particularly in mountainous regions during winter.

Deadliest Avalanche Season in Modern History

This incident comes in the wake of the 2020-21 avalanche season, which tragically claimed a record 37 lives, marking it as the deadliest season in modern history. Factors contributing to this grim statistic included a weak snowpack, a surge in interest in backcountry gear and skiing out of bounds due to COVID-19 restrictions, and a dangerous snowpack structure in Colorado and Utah. The increase in recreational deaths since the 1970s and the spike in the late 2000s underscore the escalating risks associated with these outdoor activities.