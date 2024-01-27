Snowboarder Survives Night Trapped in Ski Lift Gondola at Lake Tahoe Resort

In a chilling ordeal that spanned the course of 15 hours, snowboarder Monica Laso found herself trapped inside a ski lift gondola at the Heavenly Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe. The incident, which took place on a cold Thursday evening, saw Laso boarding the gondola at 5 p.m., choosing to descend the mountain in the relative comfort of the cabin instead of snowboarding down due to exhaustion.

Stranded High Above Ground

The gondola ride, typically a smooth and serene experience, took a turn for the worse when it abruptly halted, leaving her suspended high above ground. With no phone at her disposal, Laso found herself isolated and unable to signal for help or alert anyone on the ground about her predicament. As night fell and the temperature plummeted to a chilling 23 degrees, she was left to fend for herself in freezing conditions.

A Long, Harrowing Night

The absence of Laso was reported by her friends to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office later that night. Yet, she was only discovered the following morning when resort operations resumed and the lift crew found her still inside the gondola. Throughout this chilling episode, Laso remained conscious and declined medical transport upon being found.

First of its Kind Incident

This incident marked a first for the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, the team that responded to the sheriff's deputies' request for paramedics. Having never encountered a situation like this before, the team quickly assessed and treated Laso before releasing her. In the aftermath of the incident, the management of Heavenly Ski Resort has expressed their commitment to guest safety and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the misfortunate event.