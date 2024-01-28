Snowboarder Survives 15-Hour Ordeal Trapped in Heavenly Ski Resort Gondola

In a chilling event that unfolded at Heavenly Ski Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California, Monica Laso, a snowboarder, found herself trapped inside a gondola for approximately 15 hours overnight. The incident occurred when Laso fell behind her friends during a snowboarding expedition and chose to descend the hill via a gondola, as suggested by a resort employee.

Stranded in the Sky

Just two minutes into her descent, the gondola came to an abrupt halt, leaving Laso suspended midair. With no phone to call for help and her cries going unheard, she was left stranded in the freezing temperatures. Her friends, upon reaching the bottom and not finding her, reported her missing to the county sheriff. Despite their concerns, the seriousness of Laso's predicament was not discovered until the following morning when the gondola resumed operation.

Surviving the Ordeal

Laso, despite being subjected to the biting cold for 15 hours, declined a hospital evaluation after being discovered. South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, who attended the scene, described the incident as a 'total anomaly.'

Heavenly Ski Resort has since launched a serious investigation into the incident. Tom Fortune, vice president of the resort, stated that they are working diligently to understand how such an oversight occurred and to prevent any similar incidents in the future. This harrowing event has sparked questions about safety protocols during gondola closure and the resort's history of similar incidents.