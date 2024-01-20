Smart Motorway Accident Victim Calls for Reinstatement of Hard Shoulders

Ana Borges, a mother whose life was drastically altered after a devastating accident on an M1 smart motorway, has publicly criticized the UK government's decision to maintain the contentious roadway system. In a plea for safer roads, Borges has urged the reinstatement of continuous hard shoulders on motorways, highlighting their crucial role in roadside emergencies.

Accident on the Smart Motorway

In a tragic turn of events, Borges was severely injured when her car, which had a punctured tire, broke down on a section of the smart motorway. In the absence of a hard shoulder, she attempted to reach an emergency bay, only to be hit by a lorry during rush hour. The accident left Borges with a broken sternum, fractured vertebrae, and five broken ribs, necessitating a week-long hospital stay, surgery, and an extensive recovery period.

A Call for Safer Roadways

Using her harrowing experience as a case in point, Borges has criticized the concept of smart motorways, which replace continuous hard shoulders with emergency bays. She contends that this setup is not only ineffective but also dangerous, as her ongoing physical pain attests.

Despite a 2020 promise by the UK government to phase out dynamic smart motorways and replace them with all-lane running routes, existing smart motorways were allowed to remain in operation. The decision has drawn increasing scrutiny, particularly from those who argue that the lack of a hard shoulder presents a significant safety risk.

Authorities Respond to Public Concerns

National Highways, formerly known as the Highways Agency, has defended the use of smart motorways. Citing statistics, they claim that smart motorways are safer than conventional ones and have announced plans to add 150 more emergency areas to assuage public apprehensions.

Meanwhile, the Department for Transport has acknowledged the widespread public concerns about smart motorways and is taking action. It has canceled new smart motorway projects and committed to investing in safety improvements on existing ones.

Regarding Borges's accident, Nottinghamshire Police have carried out an investigation and referred a case against a 59-year-old man to the Crown Prosecution Service. The incident underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive review of smart motorway safety and the importance of public engagement in shaping the future of the UK's roadways.