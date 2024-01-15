Small Plane Plunges into Ocean off Half Moon Bay, Investigation Underway

A small aircraft plunged into the ocean near San Francisco, in the vicinity of Half Moon Bay, California, on Sunday evening. The distressing spectacle unfolded in front of witnesses who reported the plane seeming to struggle before its untimely descent. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office validated these observations, confirming that the plane was discovered capsized in the waters close to Ross Cove, approximately 25 miles south of San Francisco.

Advertisment

Investigation Into The Crash

The investigation is in progress, with the wreckage being scrutinized for clues to the cause of the crash. So far, information about the number of passengers, potential survivors, and the specific model of the aircraft remains undisclosed. The plane had embarked on its ill-fated journey from the East Bay area, and the exact airport of departure has not yet been revealed by the authorities.

Eye-Witness Accounts

Advertisment

An eye-witness, Melissa Richter, described the chilling moments leading up to the crash. She reported hearing the plane's engine faltering before it veered and vanished from sight. Other witnesses shared similar accounts of the plane sputtering and exhibiting signs of distress before the crash.

The Search for Survivors

First responders rushed to the scene, scouring the crash site for possible survivors. Their efforts, however, have so far proved futile. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard, and California Highway Patrol are among the agencies involved in the investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are also expected to join the probe.

The story of this unfortunate crash near Half Moon Bay unfolds bit by bit, as authorities work tirelessly to piece together the evidence. The wait continues for further details, with the hope that they might shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.