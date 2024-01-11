Slushy Snow Causes School Bus to Slide Off Road in Shelby Township

Motorists in Shelby Township were met with treacherous road conditions during Thursday’s rush hour as a result of slushy snow. In a nerve-wracking incident, a school bus slid off the road at the intersection of 26 Mile and Mound Road. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or accidents. However, it led to the closure of the road for several hours as a tow truck was called upon to handle the situation.

Winter Storm Watch in Effect

The National Weather Service’s meteorologist, Andrew Arnold, has warned that the weather conditions are predicted to worsen. Snow showers are expected to continue through Friday morning, with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s. Yet, as Thursday night’s temperatures are forecasted to drop to the upper 20s, the likelihood of icy roads by Friday morning is high. This has prompted a Winter Storm Watch for Southeast Michigan, with the anticipation of more snow and colder temperatures persisting until Saturday.

Macomb County Prepares for Severe Conditions

Specifically, Macomb County may experience between 2 to 6 inches of precipitation, coupled with potential wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Such conditions could severely affect visibility and make road conditions particularly hazardous. The slick road conditions have also led to official warnings for drivers to reduce speed and exercise caution to prevent accidents.

