Skyscraper-Sized Asteroid 2008 OS7 Whisks Past Earth

On the calendar of cosmic events, Friday marked a momentous occasion as a skyscraper-sized asteroid, known as 2008 OS7, stroked past Earth at a safe distance. According to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies, this celestial body, which mirrors the size of New York's iconic Empire State Building, passed at a distance of over 2.7 million kilometers from Earth. This is approximately seven times the distance between Earth and the Moon, placing Earth well outside the asteroid's harm's way.

A Close Encounter with 2008 OS7

The asteroid 2008 OS7, which measures between 210 and 480 meters in diameter, made its closest approach to Earth on Friday. Despite the potentially dangerous categorization of the asteroid due to its size, there was no risk of it impacting our planet. Traveling at a speed of 41,000 mph, this asteroid's encounter with Earth was far from a close shave. In fact, this is the closest it will get to our planet until the year 2200.

Space Rocks in Our Vicinity

Space is a bustling highway of comets, asteroids, and meteors, and it is not uncommon for these celestial bodies to pass by Earth. On the same Friday, three other smaller asteroids, each no larger than ten meters in diameter, made their harmless journey past Earth. While these smaller space rocks may not be as attention-grabbing as 2008 OS7, their presence is a reminder of the dynamic nature of our solar system.

Looking Ahead: Future Asteroid Flybys

As we turn our calendars to the future, 2008 OS7 is expected to make another appearance in our cosmic neighborhood. However, the year 2032 will see this asteroid at an even safer distance of 72 million kilometers from Earth. In addition, on the Sunday following 2008 OS7's flyby, another asteroid, roughly half the size of 2008 OS7, will journey past Earth at a distance of 7.3 million kilometers. It's a busy week in the cosmos, and NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies will be keeping a vigilant eye on these celestial passersby.