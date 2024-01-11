Sinkhole Swallows Car in Russia, Sparks Criticism of Putin’s Government

Azov, a town in Rostov, Russia, became an unexpected spectacle of terror and disbelief when a Mitsubishi Colt, driven by a local woman named Irina, was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole. The incident, a chilling reminder of the dangers of aging infrastructure, saw Irina escape from the vehicle’s trunk, aided by quick-thinking passers-by, who extended a ladder for her to climb out. Irina, although visibly shaken and distressed, escaped the ordeal unscathed.

The Incident

The incident occurred when the street under Irina’s Mitsubishi Colt gave way to a gaping sinkhole, a result of a sewer collapse beneath the surface. The car was left hanging precariously on its rear wheels, partially submerged in the sinkhole. Onlookers rushed to aid, providing a ladder that enabled Irina to crawl from the trunk of her car to safety.

Aftermath and Criticism

Following the incident, a crane was used to extract the car, which was still partially above ground. The incident not only sparked shock and concern among the locals but also criticism of the government under President Vladimir Putin. Many have attributed the incident to a neglect of essential infrastructure. Accusations have been directed towards the government for redirecting funds towards the ongoing war against Ukraine, leaving vital domestic amenities in disrepair.

Infrastructure Negligence: A Growing Concern

The sinkhole incident in Azov is not an isolated case. It underscores a broader issue of infrastructure negligence, made evident by the recent breakdown of the state-managed heating system that left many Russians battling the harsh winter cold. Such incidents are increasingly common, with a similar occurrence reported in London last year where a sinkhole posed a threat to a nearby post box and prompted local residents to implement safety measures.