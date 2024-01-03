en English
Accidents

Single-Engine Plane Crash in Colleton County Critically Injures Woman

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Single-Engine Plane Crash in Colleton County Critically Injures Woman

It was an ordinary afternoon on Wiggins Road in Colleton County, South Carolina, until an unexpected single-engine plane crash shattered the tranquility. The unfortunate incident, which happened due to mechanical issues, critically injured a woman and sparked a multi-agency response.

Crash Details: A Jarring Encounter With a Pond

The plane, while experiencing mechanical difficulties, struck several trees before it nosedived into a pond. The crash was so severe that a wing was torn from the fuselage, causing fuel to leak into the pond and the surrounding area, exacerbating an already perilous situation.

Immediate Response: Courage and Collaboration

The property owner, witnessing the crash, rushed to the scene to assist the sole occupant of the plane. Colleton County Fire-Rescue and paramedics, along with bystanders, united in their efforts to extricate the injured woman from the wreckage. Their swift and coordinated response ensured that the woman received advanced medical attention at the scene.

Aftermath: A Fight for Survival

Once stabilized, the woman was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina’s Trauma Center for further treatment. Her fight for survival continues, as her condition remains critical. The incident drew a response from not only the local fire-rescue team but also the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) due to the fuel spill, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which will investigate the circumstances that led to the crash.

Accidents Aviation United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

