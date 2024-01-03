Single-Engine Plane Crash in Colleton County Critically Injures Woman

It was an ordinary afternoon on Wiggins Road in Colleton County, South Carolina, until an unexpected single-engine plane crash shattered the tranquility. The unfortunate incident, which happened due to mechanical issues, critically injured a woman and sparked a multi-agency response.

Crash Details: A Jarring Encounter With a Pond

The plane, while experiencing mechanical difficulties, struck several trees before it nosedived into a pond. The crash was so severe that a wing was torn from the fuselage, causing fuel to leak into the pond and the surrounding area, exacerbating an already perilous situation.

Immediate Response: Courage and Collaboration

The property owner, witnessing the crash, rushed to the scene to assist the sole occupant of the plane. Colleton County Fire-Rescue and paramedics, along with bystanders, united in their efforts to extricate the injured woman from the wreckage. Their swift and coordinated response ensured that the woman received advanced medical attention at the scene.

Aftermath: A Fight for Survival

Once stabilized, the woman was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina’s Trauma Center for further treatment. Her fight for survival continues, as her condition remains critical. The incident drew a response from not only the local fire-rescue team but also the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) due to the fuel spill, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which will investigate the circumstances that led to the crash.