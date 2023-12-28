en English
Accidents

Singaporean Tourist Falls to Her Death at Minnewaska State Park

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:04 am EST
Singaporean Tourist Falls to Her Death at Minnewaska State Park

Tragedy struck the serene beauty of Minnewaska State Park, New York, on Friday when a Singaporean tourist, Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, plunged to her death from a cliff edge. The 39-year-old was on a hiking trip with her husband, Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, when they paused on the Beacon Hill Trail to savor the picturesque landscape. In a chilling turn of events, Nur Aisyah slipped and plummeted approximately 70 feet while capturing photographs.

Swift Response, Yet Late

In the immediate aftermath, her husband dialed 911, setting in motion a rapid response from multiple agencies. The New York State Police’s aviation unit swooped into action, airlifting Nur Aisyah from the scene. Despite the swift efforts, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Ellenville Regional Hospital in Ulster County.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances that led to this heartrending incident are currently under scrutiny. While the natural allure of the park is undoubted, this tragic occurrence has raised questions about the safety measures in place. As the investigation unfolds, it is hoped that light will be shed on these aspects, preventing such incidents in the future.

Loss Felt Across Borders

The devastating incident has left a piercing void, not just in the life of the bereaved husband but also in their home country, Singapore. As news of Nur Aisyah’s untimely death reached the shores of the city-state, a wave of sorrow swept across the nation, underscoring the fragile line between life and a single misstep.

As the curtains fall on this distressing chapter, one can only hope that it serves as a stark reminder of the precariousness that often lurks behind the pursuit of adventure, urging travelers to exercise utmost caution.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

