Simpson Gas Pressure Washers Recalled due to Burn Hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of the United States has issued a recall for around 2,930 units of the Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with Electric Start. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the lithium battery incorporated in the electric start system of the pressure washers has a potential to overheat, thereby posing a burn hazard.

A Burn Hazard Waiting to Unfold

The pressure washers in question are black in color and bear the model number PS61264. They are further distinguishable by the Simpson logo, the words ‘Pro Series’, and the pressure rating of 4400 PSI printed on the handle. The model number can be found on a silver label on the frame of the pressure washer.

These pressure washers were available for purchase both in-store at Lowe’s stores across the nation and online from March 2023 to July 2023.

Reports of Potential Damage

Despite only two reports being lodged about the batteries overheating and causing damage to the units, no injuries associated with this hazard have been reported so far. However, the potential risk for harm has prompted the decision for a recall.

Recall Instructions to Consumers

Consumers who have bought the recalled Simpson Gas Pressure Washers are urged to cease using the product immediately. They are advised to contact the manufacturer for instructions on how to get their unit repaired at no cost. To facilitate this, the manufacturer has provided a contact number and email address for affected customers to seek assistance.