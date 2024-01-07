Significant Traffic Incident in Columbus: Semi-Truck Collides with Bridge

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 4:44 p.m., Columbus, Ohio, witnessed a significant traffic incident that disrupted the flow of the city. A semi-truck and a bridge on Interstate 70 westbound near S. 4th St. collided, causing severe damage to the bridge and leading to an extended closure of both I-70 westbound and S. 4th St.

Traffic Disruption and Detour Plans

The Columbus Division of Police had no choice but to shut these routes down for what is expected to be several days. To lessen the impact of the disruption, detour routes have been swiftly put into place. Traffic intending to head west on I-70 is now being directed to I-71 north to 670 west, and then back onto I-70 west. Similarly, traffic on I-71 south is being rerouted to I-70 east, then to I-270 south, before returning to I-71 south.

Alternate Routes for Local Traffic

Local traffic that typically takes S. 4th St. now has the option to use High St. or S. Grant Ave. as their alternative routes. Thankfully, the eastbound lanes of I-70 remain unaffected by the incident and continue to function as usual.

Call for Preparedness and Patience

With the closure and rerouting in place, authorities are urging motorists to plan their travel routes in advance. They are also appealing to the public to be prepared for potential delays around the impacted areas, as traffic adjusts to the sudden change in road accessibility. The aim is to ensure safety and prevent further incidents while the damage from the collision is assessed and repaired.