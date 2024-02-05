Significant Traffic Incident Causes Congestion Near Four Elms Roundabout

On the morning of February 5, a significant traffic incident occurred on the A289 near the Four Elms Roundabout close to Upnor, causing substantial congestion in the Medway area. The incident led to a partial blockage of the roundabout, affecting traffic flow on the A228 Four Elms Hill and resulting in backups as far as the A226 Gravesend Road. Traffic has been reported to be queuing on all approaches to the roundabout, with the situation expected to cause delays in travel while the road is partially obstructed.

Details of the Incident

The accident involved a car and a lorry on the Chatham-bound carriageway, causing a ripple effect of congestion back to the A226 Gravesend Road. The Hoo turn-off at the roundabout has been shut by the police in response to the accident, further exacerbating the traffic situation. Kent Police reported that the collision occurred shortly after 8.30am, and emergency services were promptly called to the scene.

Emergency Response

At the scene, a man, identified as the driver of the car, was treated for injuries. Although the specific details of his condition have not been released, it is reported that his injuries are not believed to be serious. Despite the severity of the incident, traffic is starting to ease in the area as the A228 Four Elms Hill has been completely re-opened.

The crash has significantly impacted local traffic, with commuters facing delays on the A289 Hoo-bound due to the incident. Traffic monitoring services have confirmed the blockage and queuing, with live updates being provided to keep commuters informed about the ongoing situation.