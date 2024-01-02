en English
Accidents

Significant Traffic Accident in St. Johns County Leads to Serious Injuries and Road Closures

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Significant Traffic Accident in St. Johns County Leads to Serious Injuries and Road Closures

A significant traffic accident in St. Johns County, Florida, has led to serious injuries and substantial disruption in the local area. The incident, currently under the management of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, has necessitated the closure of St. Johns Parkway in both directions.

Location and Duration of Road Closures

As a consequence of the accident, traffic has been halted southbound at CR-210 and northbound at Waterford Lake Drive in the Silverleaf area. These closures are predicted to last for an estimated four to six hours, creating a notable impact on the traffic in the CR-210 and Silverleaf areas.

Details of the Accident

The accident, described as a multi-vehicle crash, occurred around 3 a.m. near Cumberland Parkway involving at least five vehicles. The lanes were reopened around 7 a.m. after cleanup efforts, though the investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing.

Other Reported Incidents

Sadly, this is not the only serious accident reported recently. Similar incidents have been reported in Cobb County, Oklahoma City, Fairfax County, and Detroit. Each of these incidents involved serious injuries or loss of life and caused significant traffic disruption. Notably, the Detroit incident on New Year’s Day involved a suspected drink-driver crashing into a tow truck, leading to the death of an individual and injury of the tow truck driver.

Accidents United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

