Significant Lorry Fire in Taunton Spurs Emergency Response

In the pre-dawn hours of January 2, a lorry loaded with recyclable electrical items ignited into a significant blaze on Frobisher Way, in the Staplegrove area of Taunton. The incident, reported around 1:30 am, saw flames and smoke billowing from the trailer, painting a stark image against the night sky. The fire was so intense that emergency services advised local residents to keep doors and windows closed to avoid the pervading smoke and odor.

Firefighters Battle the Blaze

Firefighters from multiple stations, including Tiverton, Clyst St George, Taunton, Bridgwater, Wellington, and Wiveliscombe, were hastily dispatched to the scene. They valiantly battled the flames using main jets and an aerial ladder platform. Despite their concerted efforts, the fire was still ablaze by the afternoon, with fire services remaining on site to contain and extinguish the flames.

Police Cordon the Area

Officers from the Avon and Somerset Police force were also present, aiding in securing the area. The proximity of the fire to overhead power lines greatly compounded the risk, necessitating a cordon to be established around the incident site. The police coordinated the closure of the area, anticipating a prolonged stay to effectively manage the situation.

Emergency Measures to Shield Residents

As the fire raged on, residents in the vicinity were urged to keep their homes sealed off from the smoke and odor. People were advised to stay indoors, keeping their windows and doors shut to prevent smoke ingress, and therefore minimizing potential health risks. The emergency services’ swift response and safety measures sought to ensure minimal disruption and maximum safety for the local community.