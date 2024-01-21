Significant Fire Ravages Pullman City Amusement Park in Germany

Early in the morning, a fire of significant proportions ravaged the Wild West-themed Pullman City amusement park in Eging am See, Bavaria, Germany. Several wooden structures along the park's Main Street, including saloons, were consumed by the devastating flames, leading to extensive damage and financial losses which are estimated to be in the millions of euros.

Casualties and Evacuation

Despite the severity of the inferno, the park's management and emergency services were able to effectively evacuate everyone present. Among the 200 individuals evacuated, 180 were overnight guests. Tragically, the incident did result in two individuals sustaining injuries. However, there were no further casualties, a fact that speaks volumes about the efficient response and evacuation procedures carried out by the park's employees and local authorities.

Firefighters' Response

In the face of towering flames, firefighters bravely battled for hours. Despite their relentless efforts, several wooden buildings were reduced to rubble. The fire brigade also undertook a large-scale action to ensure the guests' safety, and certain structures were deliberately burned down in a controlled manner to prevent further spread of the fire.

Investigations and Aftermath

As of the incident's immediate aftermath, the cause of the fire remains a mystery. The Passau criminal police have taken up the investigation, seeking to uncover the origins of this costly disaster. The full extent of the damage to the amusement park, which is a popular attraction drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, is yet to be assessed. As a direct consequence of the blaze, the park was closed on the day of the incident, and it remains uncertain when it will reopen.